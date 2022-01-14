Fa Sho Celebrity News
50 Cent’s: GF Cuban Link Checked A Troll That Said She Had A Nose Job Done

50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link is sick of the trolls saying that she has had plastic surgery,

After one online user accused her of getting a nose job, Jamira Haines didn’t waste time to set the record straight.

The businesswoman, who is also known as Cuban Link, fired back at critics on Instagram. When responding to a comment that read, “Got that nose done,” she shouted, “Girl sthu. i ain’t get s”*t done.” AceShowbiz 

That clap back was real these celebs are setting these trolls straight these days on social media.

Do you think she was wrong?

How do you feel about this?

WOuld you have checked the fan also?

50 Cent Calls Himself “Top 10 Dead Or Alive” — Is He Right?
10 photos

 

 

