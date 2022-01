LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy Awards 2022 has been moved to the MGM in Las Vegas.

Representatives from the Recording Academy wouldn’t confirm the reasoning behind the location change, but it does look like the Crypto.com Arena’s calendar is full in the days leading up to April 3, not to mention both a Clippers and a Lakers game on the day of.

The move is not without its ripple effects, though, as it will be bumping the CMT Music Awards, which was scheduled for that same date. (LoveBScott)