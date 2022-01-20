Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

What Waist?: KeKe Palmer Shows Off Her Cinched In A Recent Instagram Post

"The waist is gone! Honey, it's snatched! You can't get it back!" KeKe said in an Instagram reel.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Refinery29's Unbothered And Keke Palmer Present 'The Hookup'

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Waist training has become the go-to method for slimming down your mid-section. While some people wear trainers under their clothes, the bold folks wear corsets that instantly cinch your waist and give you the perfect hourglass shape.

In an Instagram reel, KeKe Palmer gave us a glimpse of what it takes to have your waist disappear.

In the video, she is standing in a pair of pink undies, one black patent leather thigh-high boot, a white brazier, and a corset. Someone is behind her tightening the corset as she captures the moment.

“Um, excuse me? Do you see it?” she says in a sing-song voice. “No, you can’t. You can’t because it doesn’t exist. It doesn’t exist! The waist is gone! Honey, it’s snatched! You can’t get it back!”

The text on Palmer’s video indicated she was at a fitting. Because celebrities get fittings for most of their public appearances, there’s no telling where and when she will wear the corset and black boots ensemble.

Palmer isn’t the only person snatching their waist by wearing corsets. Summer Walker is also a fan an invisible mid-section. Before the birth of her first born, the R&B powerhouse would post pictures of herself in corsets that gave her the perfect hourglass shape.

No matter how big this trend gets, I think it’s one I’ll avoid. While is may look good, it also seems extremely uncomfortable. What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Proves She Invented The Color Green In Latest IG Post

Keke Palmer Talks Prioritizing Wellness And Rejuvenation As Refinery29 Unbothered’s First Ever Cover Star

How Keke Palmer Became Her Own Hair Goals: ‘I Needed To Reconnect Myself To My Hair’

What Waist?: KeKe Palmer Shows Off Her Cinched In A Recent Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close