Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Sha’Carri Richardson: Has A New Documentary On The Way

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to Sha’Carri Richardson she has a new documentary on the way.

So her story is going to be told. Which should be pretty interesting.

via: Revolt

The film, which is titled Sub Eleven Seconds, is directed by the filmmaker Bafic and is executive produced by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh — who died in November from heart cancer.

According to Sundance, Sub Eleven Seconds is “a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games … A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial “10,000 hours” along Sha’Carri’s path to master her craft, as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world’s stage.”

 

A , Documentary , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Has , new , on , Sha’Carri Richardson , The , way

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close