Sha’Carri Richardson: Has A New Documentary On The Way

Congrats to Sha’Carri Richardson she has a new documentary on the way.

So her story is going to be told. Which should be pretty interesting.

via: Revolt

The film, which is titled Sub Eleven Seconds, is directed by the filmmaker Bafic and is executive produced by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh — who died in November from heart cancer.

According to Sundance, Sub Eleven Seconds is “a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games … A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial “10,000 hours” along Sha’Carri’s path to master her craft, as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world’s stage.”

