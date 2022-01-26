The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby Monaco + A New Sex Tape Of Ray J & Kim Kardashian?!

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been the couple at the topic of heavy discussion lately following the birth of their newborn, mainly with people dying to know the gender of Baby Monaco Jenkins.

Well, it’s now been officially revealed and “Gary’s Tea” has all the details!

Another report that’s gone viral over the past few days is the possibility of a second sex tape featuring infamous exes Kim Kardashian and Ray J, which came to a head after her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West intervened to retrieve the laptop where this alleged tape was saved on.

Get the full details on both stories in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby Monaco + A New Sex Tape Of Ray J & Kim Kardashian?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

