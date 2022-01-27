Janet Jackson: Is Putting All Of The Rumors About A Secret Child To Bed In Up Coming Documentary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Janet Jackson is putting all of the rumors to bed about a secret child with James DeBarge in her upcoming documentary.

Janet said:

“I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that. That’s not right,” Jackson, 55, says in the upcoming two-night Lifetime and A&E special.

The gossip really got out of hand, though, when people dragged Jackson’s family into it.

“First they were saying my niece Brandi was my daughter and that I gave her to [my brother] Jackie to raise,” she recalls. “And then because [my brother] Randy’s daughter looks so much like me, they started saying it was Stevanna.” (LoveBScott)

It sounds like a lot of tea is going to be spilled in this Documentary & I am here for it fasho!

