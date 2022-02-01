Brawl Erupts At Golden Corral Over Sold-Out Steak, Understandable Or Nah?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The old notion of “Never get in-between a man and his food” was taken to a whole other level on Friday (January 28) when a brawl broke out at a Golden Corral in Bensalem, PA.

According to CBS Philly, things got wild after a customer learned that the restaurant had run out of steak and though no one knows exactly why so many people ended up in the brouhaha, they did and not only were punches thrown, but chairs were flung like party favors and customers mad a run for cover. Bensalem police confirmed the brawl and say more than 40 people were involved in the melee that could’ve started after someone cut the line to get their grub on. Maybe he got the last piece of steak?

Regardless, it was quite the scene.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before,” former employee Dylan Becker said.

“Becker, who used to work at the Bensalem Golden Corral, says he was told by a current employee about the initial altercation.

“From what I heard it was over steak, apparently somebody cut in line,” Becker said.

His friend heard the same details.

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables,” Gaven Lauletta said.

In the video, a man is heard saying “all I wanted was some steak.”

Well, at least it wasn’t racially motivated?

Luckily no one was injured but many a people went home hungry.

Check out the video of the brawl below.

