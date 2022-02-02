Nick Cannon: Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey After New Child

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nick Cannon is opening up about his celibacy journey after conceiving his 8th child.

Nick said he was out of control.

The actor and comedian shared in October that he was going to “chill out”and stick to celibacy, vowing to try and “be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”

During his eponymous talk show Tuesday, Cannon, 41, clarified that he didn’t break his celibacy. After confirming Monday that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby, Cannon explained that he started the celibacy journey after learning the pregnancy news. (People🙂