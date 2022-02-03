Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Khole Kardashian: Claps Back On A Social Media Troll

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

You better now come for Khole Kardashian she will clap back at you.

A fan tried to come for her and talk about her hands. Why did they do that lol.

Khole clapped back and said “lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

Some fans wrote on her post:

“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” one fan commented, 

“We ain’t eva gone see her hands ever again ???,” one follower wrote.

“Y’all got her scared to show her hands now!!! ???,” another commented.

“She foreal tryna hide her hands now lol,” a third noticed. 

 

A Fan , About , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , Goes , Hands , Her , Khloe Kardashian , Off , on , talking

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close