Khole Kardashian: Claps Back On A Social Media Troll

You better now come for Khole Kardashian she will clap back at you.

A fan tried to come for her and talk about her hands. Why did they do that lol.

Khole clapped back and said “lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

Some fans wrote on her post:

“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” one fan commented,

“We ain’t eva gone see her hands ever again ???,” one follower wrote.

“Y’all got her scared to show her hands now!!! ???,” another commented.

“She foreal tryna hide her hands now lol,” a third noticed.

