Despite all of the rumors, it looks like Julia Fox and Kanye West are still kicking it together.

A source close to Fox tells us that the actress’ recent decision to delete her Instagram pics with the rapper – and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts – has nothing to do with the status of their relationship.

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” the insider said Page Six: