Hot Spot: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Is Suing Wu-Tang Clan Over Unpaid Profits [WATCH]

Hot Spot: Ol' Dirty Bastard's Widow Is Suing Wu-Tang Clan Over Unpaid Profits

Da Brat gives us another rundown of the “Hot Spot” today, including an update on Leslie Jones’ beef with NBC over her fan-favorite Olympics commentary and an unfortunate divide in the Wu-Tang fam after late member OD’s widow filed a lawsuit against the brand’s production company.

Following a public statement that went viral on social media, the comedic actress has since gotten NBC’s blessings to continue with how she normally operated. We hope she continues either way in some form.

Icelene Jones, estate rep for the “Brooklyn Zoo” rapper, says her former husband is owed millions that haven’t been paid for years. Even RZA hopped in to try and clear things up, explaining that he’s “just a phone call away”and things shouldn’t result to lawsuits. Is he right?

Hear more in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Ol' Dirty Bastard's Widow Is Suing Wu-Tang Clan Over Unpaid Profits was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

