Megan Thee Stallion Posed for Instagram Wearing A $1,440 Rick Owens Knit Jumper

Megan Thee Stallion popped back up on Instagram recently to serve us lewks, including a stunning shot in a $1,440 Rick Owens knit jumper.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram recently to share a photo dump of what she’s been up to lately and was sure to serve a few LEWKS in the process!

In a 10 post-Instagram carousel, the rapper shared a variety of glam, casual and cute looks, each one very different than the last. For her first look, the Hottie wore a $1,400 Rick Owens knit jumper which she paired with black undergarments underneath. She paired that look with a swooped hairstyle and black shades. Next, she showed off her cakes while working out at the gym and gave us her best gym selfie in the process. Then she gave us fabulous in a black and white checkered suit which she paired with a black Chanel handbag. And for her next few looks, she kept it casual cute, in one shot wearing a matching pink lounge set and another wearing a black and neon money set from Fashion Nova.

“Been working be back soon – megs💙,” the rapper captioned the photo set. Check it out below!

“Megggg 😍✨,” one of the Savage rapper’s 27.5 million Instagram followers left on the fashionable photo set while another said, “There she is😍.” 

Glad our good sis is back posting on the ‘Gram! Beauties, what’s your favorite look from Meg’s carousel?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

