Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player Of The Year Award

Congrats go out to Joe Burrow on winning the comeback player of the year award.

The award was announced last night  at the annual NFL Honors show, Also his teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, took how the Rookie of the year award.

Now all we need is to win the Big Game! Cna I get a WHO DEY!!!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Without a doubt. <a href=”https://twitter.com/JoeyB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@JoeyB</a&gt; is the Comeback Player of the Year. <a href=”https://t.co/ImoN9XUfWo”>pic.twitter.com/ImoN9XUfWo</a></p>&mdash; Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1491965726822854658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 11, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

