Dave Doeren: There Is Definitely Unfinished Business For Us Entering 2022

The Head Coach of the NC State Wolfpack Football Team joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he discussed the progress the Pack has taken on and off the field in recent years, and Dave tells us what an NFL team is getting in Ikem Ekwonu.

Dave started the conversation by looking at what he is most proud of over the last few years as he loves the culture they have created in Raleigh between everyone across the board Dave is excited for the upcoming season with a lot of veterans returning and Dave thinks there is a certain extra sense of motivation from this team since they didn’t get to play in their bowl game last year that could have gotten their 10th win of the season.

Kyle then asked Dave about the everchanging landscape of recruiting with NIL deals, the transfer portal, and 3rd party NIL groups as Dave said a lot of the stuff going on right now is legal, especially with NIL, but he does think there need to be some regulations and at the end, he just wants what’s best for the kids and hopes the NCAA can make the right adjustments to the NIL era.

In the upcoming NFL Draft, NC State has one of the most heralded prospects this year in OT Ikem Ekwonu and when asked about Ikem Dave raved:

“First off, he’s a first class human being and as a player he is the best finishing offensive lineman I have ever been around and whoever gets him is going is getting a stud.”

 

Dave Doeren: There Is Definitely Unfinished Business For Us Entering 2022  was originally published on wfnz.com

