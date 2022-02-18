Black Don’t Crack: Larenz Tate Is Comedian Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun And Kim Hylton’s Forever Crush

On this episode of Black Don't Crack, Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Tate's age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

02.18.22
Larenz Tate has a career that spans over 30 years. From O-Dog in Menace II Society, Anthony Curtis in Love Jones to his most recent role as Councilman Tate in Power, Tate has given us timeless classic characters without aging one bit. Seriously, the beloved actor might be 46-years-old, but he doesn’t look a day over Dead Presidents.

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Tate’s age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

“I got a love jones for him right now,” declares Shay Calhoun before Kim Hylton’s agrees. “[Tate] was everybody’ crush like forever.”

No lies were told. Tate continues to make headlines for being fine and his youthful appearance. In an interview with Essence, Tate spoke about his heartthrob status.

“I’m grateful to be considered in that space, and what can I say,” Tate said. “It’s been a fantastic journey to be on a show that continues to push the envelope and continues to elevate storytelling. I’m happy to continue to do what I love to do.”

In 2019, HB crowned Larenz Tate as the our sexiest man alive with 132 votes from our readers, beating out the competition.

Check out the episode, above.

Black Don’t Crack: Larenz Tate Is Comedian Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun And Kim Hylton’s Forever Crush  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

