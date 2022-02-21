BLACK TONY TAKE OVER! Black Tony Finally Shows Up To Work! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On any other day, Black Tony never makes it work! He has an excuse for everything from his mama needs him, car troubles, to the most outrageous situations. Of course, today Black Tony pulled up to the Atlanta studio but didn’t realize it’s President’s Day, and actually, it’s everybody’s day off!

Since this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, he called everybody from the morning show to make sure they know he actually came to work today. It’s a Black Tony take over and he’s interviewing Barack Obama and Oprah because clearly, the whole morning show is enjoying their Monday off!

Watch the full video for Black Tony’s rare appearance to work.

