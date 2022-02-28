Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Reportedly Call Off Divorce, Moving Back In Together

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

After starting off the year with the sad news of their divorce, celebrity power couple Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa have apparently been taking the last month-and-a-half to work things out now that new reports claim the two are in the process of rekindling their marriage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Someone close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that Momoa moved back in about two weeks ago as he and Bonet reconsider their highly-publicized divorce announcement on social media, which has since been deleted.

Here’s what the source further revealed below, via HollywoodLife:

Related Stories

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” the pal told us.  “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The couple’s two teenage children – daughter, Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – are “obviously thrilled” that their parents have given their marriage another shot,” the source said, adding, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

The family friend went on to add that Momoa is simply fighting for a woman that he’s been in love with since the age of eight while watching her, like the rest of us, grace TV screens in the ’80s as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, as he told The Late Late Show host James Corden back in 2017. “Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved,” confirmed the source.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although a quick glance at their Instagram profiles clearly shows that Bonet and Momoa have both cleared out photos of each other, we’re anticipating a post from one of them soon that confirms this news of a reunion. Fingers crossed!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce End To Marriage, Twitter Reacted As Expected

15 photos Launch gallery

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce End To Marriage, Twitter Reacted As Expected

Continue reading Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce End To Marriage, Twitter Reacted As Expected

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce End To Marriage, Twitter Reacted As Expected

[caption id="attachment_1103696" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mike Coppola / Getty[/caption] The union of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet seemed to be unbreakable and owned distinction as one of the entertainment industry’s hottest couples. On Wednesday (Jan. 12), the pair issued a joint statement saying that the two would be parting ways, prompting some expected responses from the Twitter masses. Taking to Momoa’s Instagram page, the statement of the split was eloquent and kind as expected of such a long partnership. From the IG post: We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005 after Momoa was introduced to his future wife in a jazz club, and were married in 2017. Momoa stated in previous interviews that Bonet was a dream woman to him, dating back to when he was just eight years old. The pair have two teen children together, and Momoa helped Bonet raise Zoe Kravitz from Bonet’s previous relationship with musician Lenny Kravitz. On Twitter, considering the adoration that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet gained over the years, the reactions have been all over the place. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYprLX4pTdW/ — Photo: Getty

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Reportedly Call Off Divorce, Moving Back In Together  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close