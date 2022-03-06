Arts & Entertainment
Chloe Bailey Was Spotted In Paris Serving A Lewk In A Valentino Ensemble

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to show off a fashionable Valentino look while attending the brand's fashion show in Paris.

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Chloe Bailey is out and about serving a look once again in a fashionable ensemble and we’re absolutely here for it!

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer showed off her latest Maison Valentino outfit for the fashion power house’s exclusive fashion show in Paris, France earlier today. For this look,  she donned a quarter-length sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her killer legs. She accessorized the fashionable ‘fit with gold platform heels, dark black shades, and a glossy lip. As for her hair, she donned her signature locs in a low ponytail with slicked-down edges that were swooped to perfection.

“Thanks for having me @maisonvalentino 😍,” the R&B crooner captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below. 

“Paris looooks amazing on you,” one of the songstress’s 4.6 million Instagram followers commented underneath the fashionable photo while another said, “so fireeee,” while another said, “That’s IT! That’s the look🔥.” Others simply left a plethora of emojis to express their admiration for the singer’s style, leaving heart eye, fire and heart emojis to share their stamps of approval. 
What do you think of Chloe’s fashionable fit?

Chloe Bailey Was Spotted In Paris Serving A Lewk In A Valentino Ensemble

