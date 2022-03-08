Cincy
Tamera Mowry-Housley: Spills Some Tea About Hosting The Real

Tamera Mowry is opening up about hosting the Real.

She said that hosting the Real was like going to battle. Here’s what she had to say.

“Being on a talk show, and you can take it or leave it, is not a safe place,” the actress said alongside host Lewis Howes. “And I wish someone would have told me that because I would have been prepared, and I was not.” The former talk-show host got “real” about how the gig required a lot of her emotionally, the criticism she endured, and being engulfed in misleading scenarios during her time on the show.

