Tamera Mowry-Housley: Spills Some Tea About Hosting The Real

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tamera Mowry is opening up about hosting the Real.

She said that hosting the Real was like going to battle. Here’s what she had to say.

“Being on a talk show, and you can take it or leave it, is not a safe place,” the actress said alongside host Lewis Howes. “And I wish someone would have told me that because I would have been prepared, and I was not.” The former talk-show host got “real” about how the gig required a lot of her emotionally, the criticism she endured, and being engulfed in misleading scenarios during her time on the show.

“They will take what you say and they’ll use it out of context to fit their narrative of who they think you are,” she said. “And that’s what happened for years on that show,” she described, adding it was like “going to battle, but you don’t know you’re going to battle. And then people come and they start fighting and have to do all these things to [protect yourself].” ( LoveBScott

Also On 100.3: