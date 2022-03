LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Say it isn’t so Nick Cannon’s talk show has been canceled just after six months.

Sources say that staff at the nationally syndicated show have yet to be informed. But we’re told many of them were already looking for new jobs because the outlook seemed bleak for the struggling show.

The star snagged the gig in 2020 after impressing producers with his daytime talents when he filled in for Wendy Williams during her long absence due to ill health.(Page Six)