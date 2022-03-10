Cincinnati's Women in History
HomeCincinnati's Women In History

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Lauren M. White

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lauren M. White Cincinnati Women in History Honoree

Source: Lauren M. White / Lauren M. White

Lauren M. White is a poet, writer, and spoken word artist from Cincinnati, Ohio.  In 2019, she published a poetry book titled Cries from the Dark Side of the Moon. She has a passion for highlighting issues surrounding identity, social injustice, and social inequity. She is a proud double Bearcat with her BBA in Marketing, certification in Public Relations, and her master’s degree in Educational Studies with a focus in Higher Education Leadership from the University of Cincinnati. Since a young age, she has always had a deep appreciation for reading, performing, and people. She’s always been a writer and performer; however, she did not start performing her poetry until she became a student. Lauren remains an active member in her community through her work (at her alma mater UC), church (Light of the World), sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.), and Ladies of Leadership where she serves as role model for young girls and currently serves as a board member. She believes in the power of connection and storytelling and continues to highlight what matters to her most through her writing. You can learn more about Lauren’s current writings and upcoming events at her website laurenmwhite.com.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close