The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Power’s Force Renewed For Season 2 + Chris Brown’s Sexual Assault Accuser Loses Her Lawyers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like since Chris Brown decided to drop those receipts about Jane Doe, she lost her lawyers.  The R&B singer dropped text messages and voice notes from the accuser who claims Brown raped her in 2020, which the lawyers did not know about.  Someone else that’s being canceled is Nick Cannon’s Talk Show and Jennifer Hudson’s talk show is scheduled to take over the slot.

Da Brat dives into these stories and more.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions)

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3673864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty[/caption] Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby! Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche. Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown: RELATED: Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] RELATED: Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

Hot Spot: Power’s Force Renewed For Season 2 + Chris Brown’s Sexual Assault Accuser Loses Her Lawyers  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close