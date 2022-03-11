News
Ryan Coogler, Bank Of America, Black Karen And…Candace Owens, Is That You? A Mystery

Just remember, people, that all skin-folk ain't kinfolk.

If the incident in which Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was detained by the police at Bank of America for trying to make a legal withdrawal has taught us nothing else, it has reminded us of the existence of the rare-but-hazardous Black Karen.

As we reported, the bank teller who mistook a note asking for discretion as a robbery threatdespite the fact that said note was attached to a slip with all of Coogler’s banking info on it and despite the fact that Coogler gave her his ID—was described in the police report as a pregnant Black woman. Many of us were shook, of course, because everything about this story sounded Caucasian-instigated. But no—it be your own people sometimes.

Anyway, a few new details regarding the incident have come to light and none of them make this mysterious Karenegro look less like an opp.

Just listen to this recording of her 911 call.

Even the dispatcher appeared to be confused as to what Karen-noir was so afraid of.

As the New York Times reported, the teller “received an alert notification” from Coogler’s account and she told her manager about it, according to the police report. She also told her manager he was trying to rob the bank—with his withdrawal slip and driver’s license. 

From the Times:

In a separate video released by the police, the teller told investigators that Mr. Coogler kept pointing to the note and, even though he handed her his ID, her “stomach started turning.” On her computer, the withdrawal was flagged as a “high-risk transaction,” she said. She said she told her manager, “I don’t feel comfortable about this transaction.”

The manager suggested they talk to the customer, but she was worried he might have a gun, she said, and so she called 911. She added that, as a pregnant woman: “I have to protect myself. I have to protect my child.”

Seriously, what kind of Black Amy Cooper sh** is this? She needed to protect herself and her child from a note and a customer who would rather not talk to her out loud? She thought he might have had a gun based on what? Him being Black and wanting to make a withdrawal without everybody around him knowing how much money he has?

This woman better be glad she hasn’t been identified publicly because all of her hood passes, cookout invites and Black cards would be revoked indefinitely with the quickness over this Bizzaro Becky nonsense she pulled here.

In fact, while we’re on the subject of who this woman is, there’s a very important question that must be asked:

OK, just hear me out. if there was a Statue of Liberty for Black Karens, it would be Candace Owens clutching a “Wish I Was White” self-help book in one arm and raising a “Unite the Right” tiki torch with the other. The plaque on the statue would read, “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses—so I can call 911 on all of them for loitering.”

I mean, I know we haven’t heard anything about her being pregnant again, but just look at her views on Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and the Central Park Five. This is clearly a Black woman who sees criminality in Black men before she sees anything else. She literally would have called the cops on Arbery because she finds negroes jogging in cargo shorts suspicious.

OK, I guess this is a far-fetched theory because a woman who begs for attention the way Candace does wouldn’t be hiding a pregnancy from the world. I guess we’ll never know who the real culprit is.

Just remember, people, that all skin-folk ain’t kinfolk.

Ryan Coogler, Bank Of America, Black Karen And…Candace Owens, Is That You? A Mystery  was originally published on newsone.com

