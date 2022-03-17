Fa Sho Celebrity News
Kim K: Opens Up About Her New Boo Pete Davidson

Kim K has opened up about her new boo Pete Davdison.

She appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show and was very open with Ellen.

Kim talked about her relationship with her boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as making it official on social media.

“I guess it’s not official until you post,” Kardashian joked to host Ellen DeGeneres.

Kim said:

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,’ ” she shared. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.” (LoveBScott)

