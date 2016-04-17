CLOSE
Kevin Hart And Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Up For ‘Jumanji’ Remake

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/MTV1415 / Getty

Twenty-one years after Jumanji hits theaters with the late Robin Williams playing the lead role, Sony wants to bring it back: This time with Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Variety broke the news about the second rendition of Chris Van Allsburg’s original 1981 adventure book.

As reported by the entertainment publication, the pair showed great chemistry after co-hosting the MTV Movie Awards, and with anticipation high for their upcoming New Line action comedy “Central Intelligence,” Sony sees this as the perfect opportunity to pair the two up again for a tentpole.

Schedules are still being worked out, as both Johnson and Hart have heavy production loads ahead, but insiders say things are moving toward a deal.

For those of you who haven’t seen the movie in years or ever (watch it!), it centers around a boy who gets trapped into a magical jungle-themed board game as a pre-teen, and is released 26 years later. In addition to navigating the ’90s, he’s also tasked with quelling all the things that come out of the game.

While Williams had a dynamic and full career, Jumanji was certainly one of his greatest films. We’re sure Hart and Johnson will kill it if this does come together, but we certainly have high expectations.

Kevin Hart And Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Up For ‘Jumanji’ Remake was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

