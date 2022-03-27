Arts & Entertainment
Zendaya Is Stunning In This Black Oscar de la Renta Gown

Zendaya and Law Roach have done it again! This time, the actress shut down the Internet in a stunning lace Oscar de la Renta gown ahead of Oscar's Sunday.

Celebrity Sightings : Day Seven - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Zendaya and Law Roach are shutting down Instagram once again due to the actress’s fashionable style! In preparation for Oscar’s Sunday, the beauty was spotted in a stunning all-black Oscar de la Renta guipure lace gown featuring velvet appliques. The gown was see through and featured a deep v neckline that added a bit of sexiness to the classic look that only a beauty like Zendaya could pull off. The Euphoria actress was absolutely stunning as she posed in front of a grey backdrop for her high fashion photoshoot while her stylist, Law Roach, as well as the powerhouse fashion designer, shared behind-the-scenes videos of the look.

“Y’all ready for tomorrow….. @oscardelarenta,” stylist Law Roach captioned the IG video. Check it out below.

The luxury fashion brand also shared the IG Reel to their Instagram page, calling the beauty the “center of attention,” before tagging the details of the dress in the caption. “Center of attention,” they wrote. “@zendaya wears the #odlrfall2022 guipure lace gown with velvet appliqués.”
We can’t wait to see what Zendaya wears at tonight’s Oscars!

Zendaya Is Stunning In This Black Oscar de la Renta Gown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

