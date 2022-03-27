Zendaya and Law Roach are shutting down Instagram once again due to the actress’s fashionable style! In preparation for Oscar’s Sunday, the beauty was spotted in a stunning all-black Oscar de la Renta guipure lace gown featuring velvet appliques. The gown was see through and featured a deep v neckline that added a bit of sexiness to the classic look that only a beauty like Zendaya could pull off. The Euphoria actress was absolutely stunning as she posed in front of a grey backdrop for her high fashion photoshoot while her stylist, Law Roach, as well as the powerhouse fashion designer, shared behind-the-scenes videos of the look.
“Y’all ready for tomorrow….. @oscardelarenta,” stylist Law Roach captioned the IG video. Check it out below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbmDElpDafw/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbnP_Iegq1U/
We can’t wait to see what Zendaya wears at tonight’s Oscars!
Zendaya Is Stunning In This Black Oscar de la Renta Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com