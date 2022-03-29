The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
A recent tragedy out of St. Louis that left two young relatives dead due to a gun accident has the world in absolute shock. For today’s “Trending Topics,” we spoke with Detective Chris Anderson about how to avoid a situation like that from ever happening again, in addition to how gun owners can practice safety in their own homes.

From proper protocols when it comes to handling a gun to investing in the right lock box, Det. Anderson made sure to pass on some key tips that he learned from his own experience, including a few tips passed down from his law-enforcing mother as well. Take some time to listen to this one for sure — it could very well save a life.

Check out “Trending Topics” below to get some much needed gun safety tips from Detective Chris Anderson on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

What’s Trending: Detective Chris Anderson Talks Gun Safety With Children In The Home [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

