Eddie Murphy: Will Play George Clinton In A Upcoming Biopic

Congrats to Eddie Murphy it has been announced that he will play George Clinton in an upcoming Bio-Pic.

Murphy also will serve as producer with John Davis and Catherine Davis through their Davis Entertainment banner. They are tying down rights with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and then they will set writers and shop the project.

Murphy has a three-picture deal with Amazon that came after the success of Coming 2 America, and this is a passion project for him. (LoveBScott)

 

