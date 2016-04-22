Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

The world has lost a musical genius in Prince Roger Nelson at the age of 57.

Prince was the epitome of what musical legends are truly made of: originality, longevity, creativity, as well as staying true to their passion – the music.

In 1983, Prince walked into The Avenue in Minneapolis during a benefit concert and performed his legendary song “Purple Rain” live for the first time. With the best recording equipment at the time and no forewarning to his crew, Prince used this live recording as a track for his album Purple Rain, which was later used on the soundtrack to his movie of the same name.

This project earned Prince two Grammy Awards, as well as an Academy Award.

Check out this rare footage of the live recording of “Purple Reign,” as well as the history in the making.

