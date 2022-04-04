Murdered Maryland Rapper Embalmed & Propped Up At Nightclub Funeral Service

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s widely understood that everyone has their own ways of coping with the death of a loved one. However, some forms of grief can come off as over-the-top — a fairly new taboo practice known as “extreme embalming” definitely ranks high on the ‘WTF’ meter.

The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.

The Sun was able to obtain ghoulishly shocking images from the funeral service of 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, known primarily by his rap moniker “Goonew.” The home-going celebration was hosted at Bliss nightclub in Washington D.C. this past Sunday, commemorating the deceased rapper who was shot dead last month on March 18 in Prince George’s County. PGPD say the District Heights shooting happened around 5:45PM in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Walters Lane.

More details from that tragic day below, via WUSA9:

“Goonew was killed blocks away from the neighborhood where he was born. His mother says he was killed when he was on his way to give his sister a birthday gift, but never made it.

‘I heard … screaming that Markelle got shot down the street and my daughter ran straight out and I couldn’t move I this was shaking really bad my mouth starts shivering really bad,’ Parker Morrow said. ‘I just couldn’t move for a long long time.’ In the parking lot where he was shot, a memorial sits. Goonew’s mother says it was ultimately a bullet to the back that killed him. ‘They wanted my son dead because he gave it up. They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up and they still shot him in his back,’ Parker Morrow said.”

Outside of his bizarre funeral service, Goonew had a rising career as a rapper out of the DMV that even had a prominent feature a few years ago on Noisey / VICE News. Prince George’s County Crime Solvers are accepting anonymous tips in his still-unsolved murder at 1-866-411-8477, in addition to detectives on the case at 301-516-2512.

We hope Markelle “Goonew” Morrow finds peace in the afterlife and as much love as he clearly did on Earth.

