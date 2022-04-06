Chloe Bailey Gives Face And Body On The Cover Of ‘Wave’ Magazine’s Spring/Summer Issue

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’ve seen a different side of Chloe Bailey since the launch of her solo career. The 23-year-old songbird has given us a glimpse into her personality every time she releases dope music or slays the style scene. Now she’s letting us all the way in with her latest Wave magazine cover story.

Via the mag’s Instagram page, they debuted a gorgeous cover that featured Bailey in a sheer neon Kasia Kucharska gown, with an avant-garde-style wig that perfectly hid her locs. Stylist Fesa Nu did the hair for this shoot.

In another image, the award-winning singer gives face with a bold and sparkly beauty look done by David Velasquez.

In the final photo posted to the magazine’s Instagram page, Bailey rocked kinky, oversized bantu knots, partnered with an exaggerated cat-eye, and a gorgeous black and green dress.

As far as music goes, Bailey expresses gratitude for the journey that’s pushed her artistic side. “Creatively, I’ve been going through so much, and it has honestly, truly, truly, truly helped my music. I’m honestly grateful I’ve had all the time to decompress and really think about everything and really just put my heart and soul into music,” she tells the outlet.

Watching Bailey grow as an artist is very rewarding. Most have criticized her for being too sexy or over-the-top, but the truth is she’s developing her persona as a legendary musician. With the support of people like Beyoncé and Quincy Jones, Bailey is creating her own lane on her own terms.

You can pre-order Wave’s Gift of Time Spring/Summer 2022 issue here.

