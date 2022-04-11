50 Cent: Opens Up About How He Feels About Will Smith’s Oscar Ban

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

50 Cent is not too happy with the Motion Picture Academy banning Will Smith for 10 years over a slap.

50 said the punishment is too harsh. He even told him to just look out for the NAACP awards.

Starting April 8, 2022, per the Academy, “Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” The move comes after Will slapped Chris Rock during the show. 50 Cent chimed in, and said, “Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH.” (LoveBScott)