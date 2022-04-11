Cincy
Cincinnati: High School Students Teamed Up To Help Feed Ukrainian refugees

Cincinnati high school students lend a helping hand to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

This friendly competition between Tri-State high schools was held at the Hope Factory at A Child’s Hope International and presented by Chick-fil-A Cincinnati.

Students prepared and packed high-protein meals from Hands Against Hunger. Those meals will then be shipped in a container to Ukrainian refugees.

Participating schools included Clark, Lakota West, Oak Hills, Mason, Mount Notre Dame, Seton and Sycamore. (Fox19)

