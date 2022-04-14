Halle Berry: Surprised Over A 9 Year Old Movie Being #1 On Netflix

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Halle Berry is in total shock as a 9-year-old movie has made its way to #1 on Netflix.

That movie is The Call, in which the Oscar-winning actress plays a LAPD 9-1-1 operator who takes a call from a teenager (Abigail Breslin) who’s been kidnapped. It actually made some money in a very different world that didn’t ignore R-rated one-off thrillers, like people are currently doing to Michael Bay’s Ambulance. Reviews were split but some felt it was a solid genre picture that was resourceful with a simple B-movie premise (that happens to be headlined by someone who won an Academy Award just over a decade earlier). (LoveBScott)