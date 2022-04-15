Oprah To Highlight Racial Inequity In Healthcare With Smithsonian Channel Documentary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Although you might expect for everyone to receive the same treatment when it comes to healthcare, unfortunately even that field has been plagued by racism and prejudice when aiding people of color.

Renowned medial mogul Oprah Winfrey is using her global appeal to bring awareness to the second-rate healthcare that many people of color have experienced throughout history in a new documentary for The Smithsonian Channel’s year-long Color of Care campaign.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Aptly titled The Color Of Care, Oprah’s latest television event will be produced by her company Harpo Productions and directed by Emmy-winning director Yance Ford. In addition to airing on The Smithsonian Channel, a range of viewing events are being scheduled across the U.S. at nursing schools, medical institutions, non-profit orgs and even a handful of HBCUs. The doc uses what many POCs suffered through during the universally debilitating COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst to show the bigger issue that’s been going on for decades.

More on The Color Of Care and the attached campaign below, via AP News:

“The documentary will coincide with the campaign, which expects to take a broader look at the topic. The yearlong campaign will feature multiple activations in the coming months, including a digital series. It will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers in hopes of finding a solution to inequities.

‘The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency,’ said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. ‘This campaign will work to address these inequalities.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Look for Oprah Winfrey’s The Color of Care documentary to air May 1 on The Smithsonian Channel. The full campaign will also bring some exciting things as well from the many partners, including a $100 million donation by The Bloomberg Philanthropies Greenwood Initiative to the four historically Black medical schools in America.

Here’s to our health!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Oprah To Highlight Racial Inequity In Healthcare With Smithsonian Channel Documentary was originally published on blackamericaweb.com