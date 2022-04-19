Michelle Obama’s Brother Files Racial Bias Suit On Wisconsin Private School For Expelling Sons

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s almost baffling to think that anyone associated to the Obama family would receive less-than-top-notch treatment in most situations. Unfortunately, Craig Robinson found out the hard way that even being the brother of America’s forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, wasn’t enough to prevent him from experiencing racial discrimination at the former Wisconsin private school of his two sons.

Robinson is currently pursing a lawsuit after his pre-teen boys were expelled from the University School of Milwaukee in response to a complaint he and his wife made about potential racist stereotyping and bias in their homework assignments.

As reported by TMZ, The Robinsons made their initial complaints back in 2021 after noticing a virtual learning assignment the kids were doing was sprinkled with insensitive stereotypes and language. “We heard what was going on because of COVID,” he told Good Morning America of what he heard with his own ears due to his kids’ remote learning (seen above), going on to add, “There were repeated use of racial and ethnic stereotypes that were in actual assignments.” One word that triggered him was the use of “plantation,” which he also said was combined with an overall insensitivity to socioeconomic status.

Take a look below to read what happened next, via TMZ:

“Shortly thereafter, the Robinsons claim the school sent a letter notifying them that their sons — who were 11 and 9 — were being dismissed … because of what the school felt was a hostile attitude and “complete breakdown in your family’s trust of and respect for USM,” per the suit.

The Robinsons say they’re shocked, as they felt their kids were “model students” and that they’d taken the proper steps to address what they genuinely believed was a problem.”

The pending lawsuit is for breach of contract and racial discrimination. Although an asking price was left off the initial report, you can expect it’s a pretty penny given the more than $20k The Robinsons’ shelled out per kid for tuition.

Michelle Obama's Brother Files Racial Bias Suit On Wisconsin Private School For Expelling Sons

