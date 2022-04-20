WATCH: See Trailer For Red Table Talk’s Season 5 Return

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Red Table Talk is returning for its fifth season with more vulnerable and eye-opening conversations.

In the trailer, hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones are sitting with a new batch of celebrities for compelling conversations about mental health, family relationships, trauma, and more.

The three generations will also sit down with other mothers and daughters for candid conversations, like Janelle Monae and her mother Janet Hawthorne. During her appearance, Monae discussed dealing with her father’s drug addiction.

“My dad had gotten on crack cocaine,” the “Tightrope” singer said. “I was dealing with real rejection [and] abandonment issues.”

They also sat down with the late Cheslie Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, as she opened up about dealing with her daughter’s suicide. Kryst, who was Miss USA 2019 and a correspondent for Extra, committed suicide by jumping from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. Kryst was 30-years-old.

The conversation with Simpkins was the most heartbreaking, as all the hosts were in tears as she shared her devastation.

“It was so hard,” Simpkins said in the trailer. “I walked through the door and just collapsed in my son’s arms.”

The ladies will also sit down with victims of two scam artists who rose to fame thanks to recent programming on streaming services Netflix and Hulu: Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey of Inventing Anna and Simon Leviev of The Tinder Swindler.

All of the Smith children, Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith, will also come together for an episode of their own, which should be a good watch considering all the drama that has surrounded Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith for the past two years. As the internet filled with headlines about Pinkett-Smith’s entanglement with August Alsina and the couple having an open relationship, her special relationship with Tupac Shakur, Smith’s memoir Will and the infamous Oscars slap, they’ve had to sit back and watch their parents be harshly judged and scrutinized. Now, they will get to share what it’s been like for them.

Red Table Talk premieres Facebook Watch on Wednesday, April 20 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. See the trailer below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

