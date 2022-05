LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lil Jon is sitting the rap game down for a second and getting into the Designing homes game.

“There’s many facets of Lil Jon, as we all know from the Dave Chappelle sketches,” the 50-year-old entertainer tells PEOPLE. “It’s not all about screaming and partying on this HGTV show. It’s really about catching a vibe from people, listening to the homeowners, and [giving them] a place where they can create memories with their family.” (LoveBScott)