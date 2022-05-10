Chloe Bailey Covers ‘Gyalis’ In Mesh Black Ensemble

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey is the queen of music covers and took to Instagram to reveal her latest and looked exceptionally fashionable while doing it.

Taking to the platform, the songstress shared a sultry cover of the hit song, “Gyalis” by Capella Grey donning an all-black ensemble that was everything. For her look, the singer wore a black mesh crop top and a matching black mesh skirt that features a thigh high slit. She paired the look with gold jewelry including gold earrings and a gold necklace. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in jumbo braids with crimped ends which she wore parted over to one side of her gorgeous face.

cover “go be a gyaliscover @mayorcapellagrey,” the beauty captioned the video. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this post as many of Chloe’s 4.9 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval. “CHLOE!!!!! ,” one follower wrote while another commented with “WAIIIIIITTTTTTTT. ATEEEEEE.”

Not only did Chloe kill this cover, but she also killed this outfit!

