50 Cent Delivers Sincere Apology To Autistic Man After Mocking Him On Twitter

The 19-year-old is autistic and suffers from social anxiety.

Argyleculture By Russell Simmons - Front Row & Backstage - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015

50 Cent was walking through the airport when he decided to teach the youth of today a lesson about getting high. Unfortunately, his “lesson” was terribly misguided.

Curtis Jackson filmed himself asking an airport janitor what kind of drugs he took before coming to work, adding that he should be “ashamed of himself.” Fifty published the video and was quickly informed that Andrew Farrell, the janitor at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, wasn’t on drugs. The 19-year-old is autistic and suffers from social anxiety that prevents him from communicating normally.

Outraged the rapper put him on blast, Andrew’s family told the local news how hurt they were by his actions. Feeling bad about his mistake, 50 released a sincere apology to the family, both privately and publicly.

Via Page Six:

 

“While the incident at the airport resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding, I am truly sorry for offending the young man,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told Page Six in a statement. “It was certainly not my intent to insult him or the disability community, which is a source of great strength in America. I have apologized personally to him and his family.”

At this time, the family is not seeking monetary compensation and according to their lawyer, are satisfied with the apology.

50 Cent Delivers Sincere Apology To Autistic Man After Mocking Him On Twitter

Photos
