Xscape & SWV Series Will Be Coming To Reality TV This Winter

When Kandi said she never misses a beat or a bag, she wasn’t lying!

Two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s will be coming to TV. Following their Verzuz, SWV & Xscape will be getting their own reality limited reality series on Bravo.

Deadline reports the show will be “produced by Monami Productions with Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R Gayle, and Michael Lang serving as executive producers. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamara Johnson-George, LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamika Scott also serve as executive producers.”

The singers will reunite in this limited series to reignite their music careers as groups. Journeying through motherhood, sisterhood, and other stages of their lives, the show will show the women and their obstacles personally and professionally.

The title is still pending but the show is scheduled to premiere winter 2022.

