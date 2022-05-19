Fa Sho Celebrity News
Cardi B: Made A Video On How To Change A Diaper With Long Nails

If you have long nails and you just had a baby.

You can watch Cardi B’s video tutorial on how to change a baby with long nails. Check it out below via Twitter!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. <a href=”https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L”>https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/80PEcWlMIJ”>pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ</a></p>&mdash; Cardi B (@iamcardib) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1526652781171511296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 17, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

