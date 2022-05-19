The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Heyy Jesse | Episode 68 (Featuring LaLa Milan)’

Arts & Entertainment
We welcome special guest co-host, actress LaLa Milan as she comes to get Undressed with Eva and Lore’l. Jesse Williams’ full frontal play moment goes viral without his consent, while Kendrick admits to addiction & cheating. Plus, the ladies will undress how online comments get out of control with Lori Harvey and Zaya Wade.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Has a man ever tested you?

 

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Memorial Day is coming up! Do you have all your outfits ready? Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

