LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The news just keeps getting sadder. The husband of a teacher killed in the Robb Elementary shooting passed away yesterday due to a heart attack. The family says the couple was high school sweethearts and he passed away just two days after his wife’s death.

President Joe Biden & his wife Jill Biden is set to visit Uvalde to comfort the citizens there.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Husband Of Teacher Killed In Texas Shooting Died By Heart Attack + Joe Biden To Visit Uvalde, Texas [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com