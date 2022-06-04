LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted on the scene at the LA premiere of season 2 of “P-Valley” and looked gorg!

For the celebratory night out, the beauty donned a cut out pink ensemble from House of JMC. The dress featured cut out detailing around the torso and included a thigh high slit to show off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with strappy heels and minimal silver jewlery while wearing her hair in a blunt bob that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

The dress designer took to their Instagram page to show off Meg’s sexy look, posting a picture of the “Plan B” rapper on the pink carpet of the celebratory night.

Check out the photo below.

What do you think of Meg’s sexy cut out look?

Megan Thee Stallion Stepped Out In A Cut Out Pink Ensemble For The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com