Local Woman Arrested for Reporting Armed Robbery to Avoid Food Bill

A Mt. Healthy woman was arrested at a Gold Star Chili after calling 911 to avoid paying her food bill.

WLWT reports that Destiny Watson called 911, to report an armed robbery at the restaurant. When police arrived, and learned there wasn’t an armed robbery, they learned that Destiny was the lone customer that called 911. She reportedly was trying to avoid paying her $20.30 bill.

Watson was charged with theft, making false alarms, and disrupting public services.

