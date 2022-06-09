Cincinnati: CBMWOF Founder Alicia Reece Opens Up To Essence About The Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Cincinnati’s own Alicia Reece founder of the Black Music Walk Of Fame.

She opened up to Essence magazine about the Black Music Walk Of Fame coming to Cincinnati this July.

Via Essence

This is a first-of-its-kind, interactive outdoor park featuring the stars and stories of influential Black musicians from the city. It’s not only an attraction that’s a means of entertainment but one of education about the many unsung contributions of Black musicians from Cincinnati and the cultural legacy they have imprinted on the spirit of the city.

This year’s honorees include Penny Ford, techno-funk band Midnight Star, mega-producer Hi-Tek and jazz musician Wilbert Longmire, who will be inducted posthumously. The 2022 class follows last year’s founding inductees Bootsy Collins, Charles Fold, the Isley Brothers and Otis Williams.