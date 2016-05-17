CLOSE
Still Going Strong: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Dab & Drive To His New Song

This weekend, the world got a glimpse into the couple's love life.

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

It’s been a while since Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj have been spotted together, but this weekend the couple showed there’s still a lot of love happening.

Not too long ago, Nicki stopped by The Ellen Show to announce she preferred to keep her relationship private and, for all intents and purposes, would like to refer to herself as “single.”

But in a new video Meek and Nicki shared on Instagram, you can peep the duo riding around and vibing in the car together – even hitting “The Dab” to one of Meek’s new songs.

 

The couple that Dabs together, stays together. The  name of Meek’s new song hasn’t been released, but it will reportedly appear on his upcoming Dreamchasers 4 album.

