Are Birdman & Toni Braxton Hip-Hop’s Latest Power Couple?

Could Toni Braxton and Birdman be an item?

Toni Braxton

Over the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that Birdman, aka Bryan “Baby” Williams, is dating R&B legend Toni Braxton.

Since Birdman and Toni are both celebs who keep their lives private, the nature of their relationship has mainly consisted of speculation—until now. One of Braxton’s recent “Favorites” on Twitter may give us some insight. A fan tweeted a photo of Birdman walking off his private plane and captioned it “my man’s private jet.”

Braxton liked the tweet and, according to Internet laws, that must mean the two are an item.

The tweet has since been deleted, but a partnership between the Young Money head honcho and the singer is surely fun to speculate about on a Monday.

Are Birdman & Toni Braxton Hip-Hop's Latest Power Couple?

