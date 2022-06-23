Cincinnati: Woman Allegedly Paid Someone $30 To Steal Her Car From The Shop

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A woman paid someone $30 to steal her car from the shop so she wouldn’t have to pay the shop for doing $3,500 worth of repairs.

Surveillance video shows the hired driver hit an employee with the car on their getaway.

Kitu Veal, the owner of Kitu’s Auto Group, says 28-year-old Terrella Lewis brought her car in for repairs, but when it came time to pay, she didn’t have the money.

The shop owner said:

“I put it on the street right here for maybe ten minutes,” Veal said standing outside his West End location. “Then I went into the side of my building. I’m walking into the building, I hear the alarm go off, like the chirp of the alarm. So I turn around and saw a guy running to get into her front seat.”